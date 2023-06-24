CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 2.1% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.88. 1,474,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,234,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $517.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.90.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 772.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,735,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 831,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

