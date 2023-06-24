Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 2.3% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 3,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 40,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 40.1% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.