Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 9,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 418,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $573.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares valued at $74,521. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

