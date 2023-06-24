Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Up 1.8%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 51,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 413,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 77.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vita Coco by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

