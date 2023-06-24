Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. 36,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,013,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. RP Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 1,825,396 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,022,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $16,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

