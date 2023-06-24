Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 938,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,167,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $966.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Altice USA by 916.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Altice USA by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,411 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $27,723,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,832 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

