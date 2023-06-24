Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 715,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,414,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -1.03.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 482,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

