Nathan J. Dowden Sells 8,885 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $132,741.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $489.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.82. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

