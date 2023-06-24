Nathan J. Dowden Sells 8,885 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $132,741.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
TRDA stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $489.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.82. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $24.38.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Featured Stories
