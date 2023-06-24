TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 110,607 shares.The stock last traded at $25.52 and had previously closed at $25.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRS shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.