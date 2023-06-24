Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 305,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 554,140 shares.The stock last traded at $68.53 and had previously closed at $69.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

