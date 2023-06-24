Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 490,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,287 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $57.26.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 123,101 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2,993.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.