Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 6,200 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $155,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asana by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Asana by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Asana by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 5,307.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

