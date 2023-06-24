uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 394,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 634,339 shares.The stock last traded at $11.74 and had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

uniQure Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $544.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

