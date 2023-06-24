Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 66,556 shares.The stock last traded at $55.18 and had previously closed at $55.53.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

