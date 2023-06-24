SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,109,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,662,564 shares.The stock last traded at $28.86 and had previously closed at $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

