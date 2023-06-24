Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 992,645 shares.The stock last traded at $19.66 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $931.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $517,920. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,817,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $17,687,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

