iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 189,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 387,797 shares.The stock last traded at $27.37 and had previously closed at $27.29.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $734.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.