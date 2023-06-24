iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 57,522 shares.The stock last traded at $44.05 and had previously closed at $44.17.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $603.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
See Also
- Get a free research report on iShares India 50 ETF from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than iShares India 50 ETF
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.