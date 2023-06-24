Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 169,686 shares.The stock last traded at $23.87 and had previously closed at $25.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,923 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 402,298 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,041 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

