Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 7,097 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $113,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $680,417.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

TRDA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 82,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

