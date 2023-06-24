Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $165,620.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,133,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,944,197.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.70. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

