Thomas A. Cullen Sells 25,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DISH Network Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

