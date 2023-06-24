Thomas A. Cullen Sells 25,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DISH Network Trading Down 5.2 %

DISH opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.