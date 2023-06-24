Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 33,935 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $152.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

