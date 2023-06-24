Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

