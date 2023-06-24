iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

