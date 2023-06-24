Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

