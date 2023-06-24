Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 283,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 275,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

