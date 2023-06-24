Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

