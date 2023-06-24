Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

MOTI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

