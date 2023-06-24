Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $68.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $634.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.