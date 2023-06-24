Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day moving average is $340.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

