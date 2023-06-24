Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $491,260.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $138,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $476,350.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

