Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %

ACN stock opened at $298.49 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.