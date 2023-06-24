BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $755.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $755.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $680.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.