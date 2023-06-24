Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.60. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 522,305 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,727,601.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,209,805 shares of company stock valued at $24,860,334 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649,634 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

