AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.25. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 5,503,309 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,088,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,628,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,771,277 shares of company stock valued at $52,561,729. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.