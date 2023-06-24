Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,165 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.