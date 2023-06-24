Reviewing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Ontrak N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ontrak 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.60%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Ontrak.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Ontrak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $51.89 million 0.88 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.28 Ontrak $11.79 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ontrak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Ontrak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology-enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

