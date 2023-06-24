Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Financial Comparison

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medallion Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 4.59 $15.54 million $0.21 68.91 Medallion Financial $164.57 million 1.04 $43.84 million $2.10 3.50

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 781.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medallion Financial pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medallion Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16% Medallion Financial 22.51% 13.44% 2.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Crescent Capital BDC on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.