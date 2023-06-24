AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Financial Survey

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Wilhelmina International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $176.85 million 0.20 -$20.18 million ($1.11) -0.63 Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.10 $3.53 million $0.58 6.55

Profitability

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AgileThought and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -29.74% -10.49% -3.52% Wilhelmina International 6.95% 12.44% 7.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgileThought and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 728.57%. Given AgileThought’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats AgileThought on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. In addition, it offers lifecycle management support and multi cloud services. The company serves professional services, healthcare, pharmacy, financial services, energy, and utilities industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

