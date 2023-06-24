Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $335.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.17. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

