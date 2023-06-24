Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Financial Comparison

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Denny’s 11.35% -69.18% 6.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Denny’s has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Denny’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Denny’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.73 million 1.14 -$3.49 million N/A N/A Denny’s $456.43 million 1.45 $74.71 million $0.89 13.24

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Denny’s beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Rating)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

