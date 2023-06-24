FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) versus Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Head-To-Head Comparison

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) and Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FARO Technologies and Lasertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies -10.80% -12.69% -8.09% Lasertec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lasertec 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FARO Technologies and Lasertec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FARO Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.19%. Given FARO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Lasertec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FARO Technologies and Lasertec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $354.08 million 0.80 -$26.76 million ($2.05) -7.30 Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lasertec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FARO Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Lasertec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points. The company also provides GeoSLAM ZEB Handheld 3D laser scanners; and FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Lasertec

(Get Rating)

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.