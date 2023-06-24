Financial Survey: WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) versus IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Rating) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WuXi AppTec and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 20.38% 117.37% 25.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WuXi AppTec and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WuXi AppTec 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings & Valuation

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $527.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

This table compares WuXi AppTec and IDEXX Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $3.43 billion 11.79 $679.09 million $8.31 58.70

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than WuXi AppTec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats WuXi AppTec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Rating)

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. provides an integrated pharmaceutical platform for the research, development, and production of new drugs. It operates through the following business segments: Contract research organization (CRO) services, Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)/Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, and Others. The CRO services segment includes laboratory services in China, laboratory services in the United States, and clinical research services. The company was founded by Ge Li, Ning Zhao, Xiao Zhong Liu, Zhao Hui Zhang, and Tao Lin on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit for human COVID-19 testing; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.