Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the "Specialty Chemicals" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Novozymes A/S to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novozymes A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 999 3570 4401 22 2.38

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 120.27%. Given Novozymes A/S’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -15.19% -16.26% -0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 88.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 5.79 Novozymes A/S Competitors $3.99 billion $403.85 million 12.90

Novozymes A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion. It also provides textile solutions, such as biopreparation, biopolishing, bleach clean-up, denim abrasion and finishing, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for pulp & paper, including fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, starch modification, and deinking; leather solutions comprising acid bating, area expansion, bating, degreasing, soaking, and unhairing and liming; and water and waste management solutions, which consist of bioaugmentation, biogas, and sludge management. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis, as well as rTrypsin for cell culture; and human health and protein solutions. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

