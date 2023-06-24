Reviewing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ontrak and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.60%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Ontrak.

23.2% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ontrak and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $11.79 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $51.89 million 0.88 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.28

Ontrak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Ontrak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontrak

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology-enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.