Head to Head Comparison: Avacta Group (AVCTF) and Its Rivals

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) is one of 441 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avacta Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A -3,750.00 Avacta Group Competitors $336.83 million $39.30 million -3.63

Avacta Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avacta Group. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Avacta Group Competitors -1,063.57% -87.06% -28.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Avacta Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avacta Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avacta Group Competitors 920 2420 7504 86 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 131.09%. Given Avacta Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avacta Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avacta Group rivals beat Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

