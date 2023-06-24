Head to Head Contrast: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.37% 13.18% 1.46% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $669.08 million 2.46 $222.09 million $3.97 6.96 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Merchants and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Merchants and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.65%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Merchants pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

First Merchants beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

