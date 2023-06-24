Contrasting Bright Green (BGXX) and Its Rivals

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bright Green to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Green and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 189 476 793 48 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 496.51%. Given Bright Green’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors 29.85% -78.27% 26.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bright Green and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -5.01 Bright Green Competitors $293.61 million -$75.56 million -0.48

Bright Green’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Green peers beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

